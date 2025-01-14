Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

AMRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $7.72 on Thursday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.07.

In related news, SVP Jason B. Daly sold 43,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $375,886.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,665 shares in the company, valued at $117,655.65. The trade was a 76.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gautam Patel sold 17,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $139,454.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,031,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,272,122.76. This represents a 0.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,657 shares of company stock worth $1,016,687. Company insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRX. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $42,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

