Analysts Set J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) PT at $38.17

Shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.Jill

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.Jill

In related news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 6,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $192,359.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,745.52. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Claire Spofford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,887.76. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,341 shares of company stock valued at $517,038 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in J.Jill by 539.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 304,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 256,687 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,120,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in J.Jill by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 346,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 181,116 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in J.Jill by 39.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 422,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after buying an additional 119,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill during the second quarter valued at $3,147,000. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JILL opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11. J.Jill has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $40.61. The company has a market capitalization of $409.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

J.Jill Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. J.Jill’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

