APENFT (NFT) Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last Week

APENFT (NFT) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 13th. APENFT has a market capitalization of $9.33 million and approximately $18.93 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APENFT token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, APENFT has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

APENFT Profile

APENFT launched on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 tokens. The official website for APENFT is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

APENFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

