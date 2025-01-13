PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (PFXNZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on February 1st

PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:PFXNZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, January 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3281 per share on Saturday, February 1st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.
PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ PFXNZ opened at $22.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57. PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $23.22.
PhenixFIN Co. 5.25% Notes due 2028 Company Profile
