Avalanche Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $397.78 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 13th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $13.87 billion and approximately $397.78 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $33.77 or 0.00037145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00004968 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00010421 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000140 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001289 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000364 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00006661 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00002965 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000479 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000074 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 449,132,184 coins and its circulating supply is 410,795,884 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars.
