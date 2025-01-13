Optimism Price Hits $1.62 on Top Exchanges (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 13th. Over the last week, Optimism has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. Optimism has a total market capitalization of $2.19 billion and approximately $193.00 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Optimism token can currently be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00001782 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90,698.06 or 0.99770428 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89,969.33 or 0.98968804 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Optimism Token Profile
Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,351,719,035 tokens. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimism and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io.
Buying and Selling Optimism
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars.
