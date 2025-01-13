Ribbon Finance (RBN) One Day Volume Tops $121,143.80

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Ribbon Finance token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a market cap of $30.04 million and approximately $121,143.80 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance launched on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,730,396 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ribbon Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ribbon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

