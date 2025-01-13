Dent (DENT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10.11 Million

Dent (DENT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, Dent has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar. Dent has a total market cap of $114.60 million and $10.11 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Dent

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

