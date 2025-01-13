AI Companions (AIC) Price Tops $0.12

AI Companions (AIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, AI Companions has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. AI Companions has a market capitalization of $117.00 million and $5.14 million worth of AI Companions was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AI Companions token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AI Companions Profile

AI Companions launched on September 8th, 2024. AI Companions’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. AI Companions’ official Twitter account is @aiv_companions. AI Companions’ official website is aivcompanions.com.

Buying and Selling AI Companions

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Companions (AIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AI Companions has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 749,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of AI Companions is 0.12610202 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $5,269,308.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aivcompanions.com/.”

