Verum Coin Trading Down 29.8% Over Last Week (VERUM)

Verum Coin (VERUM) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Verum Coin token can now be purchased for $739.82 or 0.00813821 BTC on exchanges. Verum Coin has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and $135,763.52 worth of Verum Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verum Coin has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Verum Coin Token Profile

Verum Coin was first traded on March 13th, 2022. Verum Coin’s total supply is 4,559,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,797,350 tokens. Verum Coin’s official Twitter account is @verum_coin. The official website for Verum Coin is verumcoin.info.

Buying and Selling Verum Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verum Coin (VERUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Verum Coin has a current supply of 4,559,450 with 93,405 in circulation. The last known price of Verum Coin is 742.41505029 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $161,052.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://verumcoin.info.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verum Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verum Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verum Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

