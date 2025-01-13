Evmos Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $275,756.10 (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, Evmos has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar. One Evmos coin can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Evmos has a market capitalization of $10.50 million and approximately $275,756.10 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Evmos alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,698.06 or 0.99770428 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89,969.33 or 0.98968804 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Evmos

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 785,632,037 coins and its circulating supply is 585,632,037 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.