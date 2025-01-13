Pocket Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $959,742.56 (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Pocket Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Pocket Network has a total market cap of $28.57 million and $959,742.56 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pocket Network has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pocket Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90,698.06 or 0.99770428 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89,969.33 or 0.98968804 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,683,071,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network.

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pocket Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pocket Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pocket Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.