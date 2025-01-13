Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Price Tops $3,348.80 on Top Exchanges

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be bought for $3,348.80 or 0.03683776 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market cap of $503.10 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 373,734 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,233 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

