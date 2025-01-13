Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 3rd

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $12.21.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

