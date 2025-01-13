Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 3rd

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $12.21.
About Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund
