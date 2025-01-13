Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on February 3rd

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NMS opened at $12.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $13.76.

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

