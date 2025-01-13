Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 3rd

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1035 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

JGH opened at $12.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.96. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $13.41.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

