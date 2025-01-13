Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NPCT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on February 3rd

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 21.2% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Price Performance

Shares of NPCT stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $11.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 26,708 shares of Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $302,334.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,830,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,039,595.96. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,178.

