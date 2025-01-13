Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NCA opened at $8.44 on Monday. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86.
About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
