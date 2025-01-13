Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 3rd

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Price Performance

NVG opened at $12.24 on Monday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile

In related news, VP David J. Lamb acquired 3,000 shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,320. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody’s, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.