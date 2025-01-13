Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 3rd

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Price Performance
NVG opened at $12.24 on Monday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody’s, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.
