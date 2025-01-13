The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 3rd,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.60 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.
The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. The PNC Financial Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $14.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.2%.
The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $189.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $139.69 and a 52-week high of $216.26.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total value of $3,048,195.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,768.41. This trade represents a 27.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $236,687.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,052,553.99. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,030 shares of company stock worth $5,925,333. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Compass Point raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.29.
About The PNC Financial Services Group
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.
