Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NASDAQ:METCL)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, January 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5625 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Stock Performance
Shares of METCL opened at $25.92 on Monday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $26.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.74.
About Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00%
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00%
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- These 3 Space Stocks Soared in 2024: Can the Momentum Last?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 Compelling Reasons to Keep Aramark Stock on Your Radar
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Why Warren Buffett Is Keeping 25% of Berkshire’s Assets in Cash
Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Inc. - 9.00% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources Inc. - 9.00% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.