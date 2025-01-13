DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:DTF opened at $11.17 on Monday. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $11.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

