BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (LEO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on January 31st

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of LEO stock opened at $6.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $6.64.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

