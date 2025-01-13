Nandita Sahgal Purchases 1,426 Shares of Pacific Assets (LON:PAC) Stock

Pacific Assets (LON:PAC – Get Free Report) insider Nandita Sahgal bought 1,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 369 ($4.50) per share, with a total value of £5,261.94 ($6,424.05).

Pacific Assets Price Performance

PAC stock opened at GBX 368.82 ($4.50) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 370.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 374.29. Pacific Assets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 344 ($4.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 390 ($4.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £446.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,376.34 and a beta of 0.38.

About Pacific Assets

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

