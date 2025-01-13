NFT (NFT) Price Hits $0.0185 on Major Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00005506 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00019286 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00006269 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00005234 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000029 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

