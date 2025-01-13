Sovryn Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.53 Million (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 13th. During the last seven days, Sovryn has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. Sovryn has a market cap of $4.53 million and $32,791.84 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sovryn token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sovryn alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,746.44 or 0.99797624 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,066.48 or 0.99049848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sovryn Profile

Sovryn was first traded on August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0. Sovryn’s official website is sovryn.app.

Sovryn Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 57,770,083.43118278 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 0.25323272 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $40,646.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sovryn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sovryn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sovryn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sovryn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.