Zentry (ZENT) Trading Down 19.5% Over Last Week

Zentry (ZENT) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Zentry has a market cap of $177.49 million and approximately $8.01 million worth of Zentry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zentry token can currently be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zentry has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Zentry’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2021. Zentry’s total supply is 9,706,992,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,305,100,706 tokens. Zentry’s official website is zentry.com. Zentry’s official Twitter account is @zentry. Zentry’s official message board is medium.com/zentry.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zentry (ZENT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zentry has a current supply of 9,706,992,814.3559246 with 6,305,100,706.77271307 in circulation. The last known price of Zentry is 0.03078084 USD and is down -6.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $8,117,579.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zentry.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zentry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zentry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zentry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

