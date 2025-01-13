BOBO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.13 Million (BOBO)

BOBO (BOBO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. BOBO has a market capitalization of $50.51 million and $2.13 million worth of BOBO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOBO has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. One BOBO token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOBO alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,746.44 or 0.99797624 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,066.48 or 0.99049848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BOBO Token Profile

BOBO was first traded on May 10th, 2023. BOBO’s total supply is 66,484,444,313,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,134,444,313,649 tokens. BOBO’s official Twitter account is @bobocoineth. The official website for BOBO is www.bobothebear.io.

BOBO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BOBO (BOBO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. BOBO has a current supply of 66,484,444,313,649 with 66,134,444,313,649 in circulation. The last known price of BOBO is 0.00000083 USD and is down -5.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $2,166,916.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bobothebear.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOBO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOBO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOBO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOBO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOBO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.