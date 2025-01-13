Osaka Protocol Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (OSAK)

Osaka Protocol (OSAK) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Osaka Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Osaka Protocol has traded 27.8% lower against the US dollar. Osaka Protocol has a market capitalization of $127.06 million and approximately $175,683.16 worth of Osaka Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Osaka Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,746.44 or 0.99797624 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90,066.48 or 0.99049848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Osaka Protocol Token Profile

Osaka Protocol’s total supply is 761,459,789,745,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,869,738,630,302 tokens. The official website for Osaka Protocol is osaka.win. Osaka Protocol’s official Twitter account is @osakaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Osaka Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Osaka Protocol (OSAK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Osaka Protocol has a current supply of 761,459,789,745,212 with 750,869,738,630,302 in circulation. The last known price of Osaka Protocol is 0.00000017 USD and is down -10.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $155,574.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://osaka.win.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osaka Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osaka Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Osaka Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Osaka Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Osaka Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.