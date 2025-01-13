Cetus Protocol 1-Day Volume Reaches $33.59 Million (CETUS)

Cetus Protocol (CETUS) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, Cetus Protocol has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cetus Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cetus Protocol has a total market cap of $171.05 million and $33.59 million worth of Cetus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cetus Protocol alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90,746.44 or 0.99797624 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,066.48 or 0.99049848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Cetus Protocol

Cetus Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 639,323,856 tokens. Cetus Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@cetusprotocol. Cetus Protocol’s official website is www.cetus.zone. Cetus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cetusprotocol.

Cetus Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cetus Protocol (CETUS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Cetus Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 638,266,712.2705622 in circulation. The last known price of Cetus Protocol is 0.28897442 USD and is down -6.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $26,300,714.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cetus.zone/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cetus Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cetus Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cetus Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cetus Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cetus Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.