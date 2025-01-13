Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $336.01 Million

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Pudgy Penguins has a total market capitalization of $1.77 billion and approximately $336.01 million worth of Pudgy Penguins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pudgy Penguins token can currently be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pudgy Penguins has traded down 38.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,746.44 or 0.99797624 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90,066.48 or 0.99049848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pudgy Penguins Token Profile

Pudgy Penguins was first traded on December 10th, 2024. Pudgy Penguins’ total supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,860,396,090 tokens. The official website for Pudgy Penguins is www.pudgypenguins.com. Pudgy Penguins’ official Twitter account is @pudgypenguins. The official message board for Pudgy Penguins is www.tiktok.com/@pudgykindness.

Buying and Selling Pudgy Penguins

According to CryptoCompare, “Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Pudgy Penguins has a current supply of 88,888,888,888 with 62,860,396,090.04 in circulation. The last known price of Pudgy Penguins is 0.03043392 USD and is down -8.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 252 active market(s) with $295,181,595.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pudgypenguins.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pudgy Penguins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pudgy Penguins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pudgy Penguins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

