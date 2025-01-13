Sui Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.52 Billion (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Sui coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.32 or 0.00004755 BTC on major exchanges. Sui has a total market cap of $13.01 billion and $1.52 billion worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sui has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,009,569,342 coins. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

Sui Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,009,569,341.533888 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 4.54972006 USD and is down -6.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 516 active market(s) with $1,201,025,326.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

