DAO Maker One Day Volume Reaches $1.25 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. DAO Maker has a market cap of $70.64 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 277,533,085 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,926,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

