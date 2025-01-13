pzETH 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $52,021.99 (PZETH)

pzETH (PZETH) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. pzETH has a market capitalization of $62.53 million and approximately $52,021.99 worth of pzETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, pzETH has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One pzETH token can now be purchased for $3,707.73 or 0.04077539 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

pzETH Token Profile

pzETH’s launch date was June 26th, 2024. pzETH’s total supply is 29,674 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,866 tokens. pzETH’s official Twitter account is @renzoprotocol. The official website for pzETH is www.renzoprotocol.com.

pzETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pzETH (PZETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pzETH has a current supply of 29,674.38524151. The last known price of pzETH is 3,834.58080887 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $42,313.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.renzoprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pzETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pzETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pzETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

