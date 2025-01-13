CARV Trading Down 19.5% Over Last Week (CARV)

CARV (CARV) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 13th. CARV has a market cap of $126.45 million and approximately $18.10 million worth of CARV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CARV has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. One CARV token can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00000807 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CARV Profile

CARV launched on February 11th, 2022. CARV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,427,649 tokens. CARV’s official message board is medium.com/@carv. CARV’s official Twitter account is @carv_official. The official website for CARV is carv.io.

CARV Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CARV (CARV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Base platform. CARV has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 172,427,649 in circulation. The last known price of CARV is 0.77604136 USD and is down -6.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $16,838,573.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://carv.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CARV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CARV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CARV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

