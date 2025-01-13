Eliza (elizawakesup) (ELIZA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $40.65 Million

Eliza (elizawakesup) (ELIZA) traded down 28.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 13th. Eliza (elizawakesup) has a total market capitalization of $40.65 million and approximately $9.05 million worth of Eliza (elizawakesup) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Eliza (elizawakesup) has traded 56.5% lower against the US dollar. One Eliza (elizawakesup) token can now be purchased for about $0.0444 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90,746.44 or 0.99797624 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90,066.48 or 0.99049848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Eliza (elizawakesup)

Eliza (elizawakesup)’s total supply is 999,996,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,289,400 tokens. Eliza (elizawakesup)’s official website is www.elizawakesup.ai. Eliza (elizawakesup)’s official Twitter account is @elizawakesup.

Eliza (elizawakesup) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eliza (elizawakesup) (ELIZA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Eliza (elizawakesup) has a current supply of 999,996,091.327717. The last known price of Eliza (elizawakesup) is 0.0558869 USD and is down -12.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $7,200,948.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elizawakesup.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eliza (elizawakesup) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eliza (elizawakesup) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eliza (elizawakesup) using one of the exchanges listed above.

