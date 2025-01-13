PlatinX (PTX) Price Tops $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

PlatinX (PTX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One PlatinX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PlatinX has traded flat against the dollar. PlatinX has a total market cap of $188.35 million and $2,801.57 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90,746.44 or 0.99797624 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90,066.48 or 0.99049848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PlatinX

PlatinX launched on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io.

PlatinX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using U.S. dollars.

