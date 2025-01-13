Cookie Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $128.46 Million (COOKIE)

Cookie (COOKIE) traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 13th. Cookie has a market capitalization of $128.46 million and $29.52 million worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cookie has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar. One Cookie token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cookie alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,746.44 or 0.99797624 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90,066.48 or 0.99049848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cookie Profile

Cookie’s launch date was June 12th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 999,980,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,399,945 tokens. The official website for Cookie is www.cookie.fun. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookiedotfun.

Buying and Selling Cookie

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie DAO (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie DAO has a current supply of 999,980,388 with 321,351,837 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie DAO is 0.43504824 USD and is down -13.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $24,279,848.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie.fun/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cookie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cookie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cookie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cookie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.