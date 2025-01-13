Cadogan Energy Solutions (LON:CAD) Shares Down 9.5% – What’s Next?

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC (LON:CAD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.78 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.78 ($0.05). 281,426 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 193,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.18 ($0.05).

Cadogan Energy Solutions Stock Down 9.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 19.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michel Meeus bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($24,417.04). Insiders bought a total of 13,823,651 shares of company stock valued at $67,728,255 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Cadogan Energy Solutions Company Profile

Cadogan Energy Solutions PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through Exploration and Production and Trading segments. The company holds working interest licenses in the west of Ukraine.

