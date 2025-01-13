OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:OFSSH)

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, January 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of OFSSH opened at $22.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $22.66.

About OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028

