BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSGU) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, January 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.8438 per share on Saturday, February 1st. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

BrightSpring Health Services Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ BTSGU opened at $63.74 on Monday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $72.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.81.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

