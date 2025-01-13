BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (BTSGU) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, January 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.8438 per share on Saturday, February 1st. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.
BrightSpring Health Services Trading Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ BTSGU opened at $63.74 on Monday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $72.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.81.
About BrightSpring Health Services
