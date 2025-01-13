Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a boost from Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125%’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has increased its dividend by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BPOPM opened at $25.60 on Monday. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average is $25.57.

About Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125%

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

