Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Trinity Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Trinity Industries has a payout ratio of 54.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $34.91 on Monday. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.11.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $798.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRN shares. Susquehanna lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

