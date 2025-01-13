Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (HROWM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 on January 31st

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, January 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.7422 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Stock Performance

Shares of HROWM opened at $26.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.35. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $27.72.

Get Harrow Health Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 alerts:

About Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.