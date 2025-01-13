Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (GREEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, January 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5313 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GREEL opened at $10.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

About Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

