Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (OXSQZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, January 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Stock Performance
Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 stock opened at $24.86 on Monday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.55.
