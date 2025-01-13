B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, January 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Price Performance
Shares of RILYT opened at $9.16 on Monday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.65.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Why Warren Buffett Is Keeping 25% of Berkshire’s Assets in Cash
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- ServiceTitan Made Waves in Its IPO, But Is the Stock a Buy?
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Netflix: Is This the Perfect Time to Buy a Streaming Powerhouse?
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.