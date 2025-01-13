Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, January 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Saturday, February 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.
Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Trading Down 0.1 %
GAINZ stock opened at $23.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $24.16.
About Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028
