Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (RILYM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on January 31st

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, January 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Price Performance

NASDAQ RILYM opened at $23.25 on Monday. Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $24.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average is $22.38.

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Company Profile

