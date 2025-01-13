City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Declares $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the bank on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

City has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years. City has a dividend payout ratio of 40.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect City to earn $7.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $114.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. City has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $137.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.51.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. City had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Analysts predict that City will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C Dallas Kayser sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.33, for a total value of $237,860.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,521.21. This represents a 7.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Derito sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $170,203.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,696.01. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,092 shares of company stock worth $1,196,697. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of City in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

